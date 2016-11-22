Kenwick Park Golf: Countback denies vice-captain

Warm November sunshine greeted the Kenwick Park Golf Club ladies’ section for their stableford last week.

There were some very good scores for the time of year with Lesley Burton (14 handicap) winning the silver division with 38 points on a countback from ladies’ vice-captain Sue Fisher (13).

Allison Cook claimed the bronze division with 37.

There was an alternative nine-hole stableford which was won by Pat Botham (30) with 15 points.

n An annual nine-hole betterball competition, held to celebrate the arrival of this year’s Beaujolais Nouveau, proved very popular.

The golfers were able to sample the wine on their way around the course and then enjoy a French meal in the clubhouse afterwards.

Rob and Elaine Houlton were the clear winners with 23 points, two clear of runners-up John Fitzgerald and Cheryl Gilliatt.

Steve and Mabel Blackburn finished in third place with 20, and the final fourth prize went to Matt Powell and Julie Harvey with 19.

Lesley Walmsley was nearest the pin for the ladies at the second hole, and John Fitzpatrick won the men’s prize at the eighth hole.