Kenwick Park golf: Done wins county honour

Kenwick Park golfer Sam Done continued his excellent season by winning a countywide tournament last week.

Done won the Lincolnshire County Butlin Cup, staged at South Kyme Golf Club. His superb two-under round on the par 70 course gave him a clear three-shot victory over his nearest rival.

* Despite the pouring rain, five-handicapper Gary Easby battled on and managed to score 37 points to win the Roger Markham Trophy.

Lewis Hackett (2) came second with 36 on a countback from Alan Watkin (22), while Dan Mountain (9) took fourth place with 35.

* The ladies enjoyed warm but windy weather for the annual Kenwick Park Ladies’ Open.

The current and vice Lincolnshire ladies’ captains Helen McDougal (Lincoln) and Birdie Dawson (Kenwick Park), played very well together to win with a score of 43 points.

Andrea Smaggasgale (Kenwick Park) and Karen Amos (Forest Pines) took second place with 41, on a countback from Sylvia Mowbray (Market Rasen) and Jill Emmerson (Seacroft).

Kenwick Park’s lady captain Penny Buckley and Wendy Beaumont, took the fourth prize with 39.

Sandra Crow won nearest the pin for members at the 17th hole, and Sheila Dewsnap (Woodhall Spa) won the prize for the visitors at the 12th.

Karen Amos hit the longest drive at the ninth hole to get on the list of prizewinners.

* The following day, the ladies played a medal and many of them had to use their brollies to protect them from the sun.

Julia Sales won the silver division and shot the lowest gross score with her round of 91-12=79.

Bridget Hardaway won the bronze division with 101-24=77, and Carol Morrell (25) won the alternative nine-hole stableford with 18 points.