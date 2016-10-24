Kenwick Park golf: Graves defends Order of Merit title

The final Prestige Away Day event of the season for the Kenwick Park men was held at Sherwood Forest.

This proved to be a stunning venue, but the players were battered by torrential rain during their round. Michael Langford, PGA professional and Kenwick’s director of golf won with 36 points on a countback from Jonathan Graves (5), Alan Johnstone (13) and John Beverley (15).

Bernie Stafford (20) took fifth place with 35, and Steve Ashby and Jonathan Graves won the nearest-the-pin prizes at the fourth and 15th holes respectively.

The runners-up spot was enough for Jonathan to defend his Prestige Away Day Order of Merit Trophy.

Steve Langford finished second ahead of Jeremy Hexton. A special mention to Joe Howden who generously sponsored the series.

* A total of 177 golfers played an individual stableford organised by the club’s environmental committee to raise funds for the work they carry out on the course.

A very pleasant day with warm sunshine, mulled wine and refreshments at the halfway house, resulted in some excellent scores by winners Paul Dewhurst and Jo Herring.

Five-handicapper Paul won with 41 points ahead of Tony Lascelles (10) who was runner-up with 39 on a countback from Graham Pennell (11).

In the ladies’ competition, five-handicapper Jo won with 40 points from Sue Sykes (13) who took second place with 36 on a countback from Jane Briggs (21).

The entry fees and raffle raised £595 which will be used, among other things, to replace the young diseased ash trees on the course.