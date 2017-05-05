Kenwick Park golf: John and Mick pip challengers to Pajwani spoils

John Mountain and Mick Smith posted a fantastic betterball score of 45 points to win the coveted Pajwani Trophy.

Howard Fytche and John Rysdale came second, missing out on the top spot by a mere one point.

Hot on their heels were Dermot Dreelan and Dave Varney with 43 points, closely pursued by the pairs of Nick Dawson and Les Pennell, Nigel Fearn and Freddie Fearn, and Rob Oliver with Paul Graves who all tied for fourth with 42.

* Val Pattinson capitalised on glorious weather conditions at Kenwick Park GC to win the ladies’ Tuesday Silver Division Stableford.

Her total of 35 points proved enough to edge ahead of Sue Fisher on countback.

In the Bronze Division, it was an equally close encounter, with Chris Goldsbrough also triumphing on countback over Anne Gardiner after both scored 36 points.

Third overall was Sarah Durrant with 33 points, and Shirley Strickland won the nine-hole competition with 17 points.

* The Kenwick Park seniors team took on the daunting challenge of the Bracken course as they played an away match at Woodhall Spa GC last Tuesday.

Local knowledge ultimately proved key as the home team emerged victorious with a six-and-a-half points to one-and-a-half margin.

* In the men’s first away day of the season, held at Nottingham GC, Jonathan Graves stole the show with a stunning 41 points.

He charged clear of the rest of the field by an impressive six-point margin from runner-up Mick Upton.

David Coulam was a further point adrift in third.