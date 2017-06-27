Kenwick Park golf: Junior claims Captain’s Trophy

Kenwick Park Golf Club members turned out in full force to support the club captain, John Teanby, in the annual Captain’s Trophy.

The standard of play mirrored the occasion, with junior golfer James Gilliatt shooting a stunning 43 points.

James Gilliatt with club captain John Teanby EMN-170626-152211002

This was enough to secure him the trophy, edging ahead of William Oliver and Graham Jacklin, both on 42.

In the following day’s Captain’s Mixed Team competition, Dave Varney, Bruce Wong, Mick Slowey and Christine Goldsbrough held their nerve to post an imposing 91 points and take home the silverware.

Runners-up were T. Gladwell, J. Beverley, T. Stobart and B. Wright, with 88 points, while R. Bevan, R. Oliver, H. Dawson and A. Oliver took third place on countback.

* Allison Cook could clearly stand the heat as she fired a blistering 40 points to win the Ladies’ Swan Trophy Silver Division.

Swan Trophy sponsior Di Everitt (left) with winner Allison Cook and lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale (right) EMN-170626-152222002

Ann Wright came second, after being pipped on countback.

Donna Wood topped the Bronze Division with 39 points, while Jenny Rickett won the nine-hole competition with 16.

The event was kindly sponsored by Di Everitt, who donated the prestigious Swan Trophy.

* Kenwick’s seniors welcomed Hull to the course for another closely contested inter-club match.

Ultimately, the visitors claimed a valuable four-and-a-half to three-and-a-half victory.