Kenwick park golf: Ladies make storming start to season

As the spring sunshine continued to break through, Kenwick Park’s Ladies had the chance to bid the cold weather goodbye in the Winter Eclectic Shield.

While the scoring was eclectic, Bridget Hardaway held her nerve to produce a stunning round of nett 68.5 to win.

Winter Eclectic Shield winner Bridget Hardaway (left) with lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale

* There were some equally impressive results in the Tuesday Stableford, with Val Pattinson (17) topping the Silver Division on 38 points.

Sarah Durrant (34), meanwhile, continued her glittering form to win the Bronze Division again, also scoring 38.

Jane Briggs (21) was second overall with 36 points, while Jenny Cutts made a dream return to the course with a victory in the nine-hole competition, amassing a stellar 21 points.

* Kenwick Park has always been a formidable venue for visiting teams, and the Elsham Ladies’ B team were unable to buck this trend.

They suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Kenwick Ladies’ B team who were making their first appearance of the season.

* In the Gardner Greensomes, Ann Walker and Steve Langford were anxious as to whether their new combination would prove successful.

But in the end it was their opponents who truly met their match as Walker and Langford stormed to victory with an imposing total of 39 points.