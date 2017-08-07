Kenwick Park golf: Linda toasts winning debut

Have your say

Kenwick Park GC newcomer Linda McLoughlin enjoyed a memorable debut in the ladies’ 18-hole medal, shooting a stunning nett 75 to win the Silver Division.

Karen Archer won the Bronze Division with her impressive nett 69, earning an exceptional scoring reduction to her handicap as a result, dropping from 23 to 20.

Third overall was Rose Stephenson with a nett 71, while Mary Osmond’s 19 points was enough to win the nine-hole competition, narrowly beating Ranka

Cartledge on countback.

Lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale showed that leading comes naturally as she won the Pauline Jackson trophy.

* In the Nev Green Memorial Trophy, the partnership of D. Blythe and G. Brown prevailed, as their total of 47 secured them the silverware.

J. Leach and L. Gibbs took second place with 43 points, with H. Fytche and D. Thompson just missing out on countback.