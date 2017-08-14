Kenwick Park golf: Marital bliss and golfing honours for Chris and Polly

They say the key to a good marriage is truth and love, but if Chris and Polly Hunt’s round in the Newton Trophy was anything to go by, a shared talent for golf doesn’t do much harm either.

An outstanding 39 points gave them the prestigious trophy from Spencer and Donna Wood who finished second with a respectable tally of 35, followed by

Past Captains Cup organiser Jenny Cutts (left) and winner Sue Sykes EMN-170814-102626002

Graham and Sue Sykes (34pts).

In the competition for non-married couples, Ron Irwin and Wendy Green stormed to 43 points, leaving their opponents in the distance with an impressive eight-point lead from Dermot Dreelan and Karen Archer.

* After two days of torrential rain, the Kenwick Park course was in good condition for 11 former lady captains as they played an individual stableford for the Past Captains Cup.

Sue Sykes played well to win with a good score of 35 points.

As well as presenting the cup, Jenny Cutts generously provided afternoon tea in the clubhouse for everyone taking part.

* In the August Medal, Daniel Mountain (10) won Division One with a nett score of 69, while In Division Two, Kevin Cowdroy (16) took the top spot with a stunning nett 62.

Les Bullen (26) shot nett 68 to win Division Three.

The event was one to remember for Wayne Melton who recorded his first hole-in-one at the second, striking his 165-yard six iron straight into the bottom of the cup.