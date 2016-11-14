Kenwick Park Golf: New captains take the helm

Kenwick Park Golf Club president Eric Sharp welcomed the new captains John Teanby and Andrea Smaggasgale to the first tee to drive-off and start their year in office.

Unfortunately just as he started, the weather took a turn for the worse and it rained for the duration of the event.

Kenwick Park Golf Club's new club captain John Teanby pictured right EMN-161114-114336002

John hit a good drive, as did Andrea, but unfortunately her ball hit a tree on the left.

Stuart Wilkinson won the champagne for guessing the combined length of the drives to be 290 yards, just one yard more than the actual total.

This competition raised £48 for the captains’ combined local charities of the League of Friends, Bloodwise and the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.

Following the drive-in there was a shotgun start for two nine-hole competitions.

Malcolm Bood, Jane Briggs, Trevor and Pam Haywood scored 40 points to win the front nine competition on a countback from runners-up Grahame Ward, Roger Goldsmith, Helen Sherratt and Liz Hardy.

Lee Fisher, Jeremy Hexton, Martin and Jean Sizer finished third with 39.

Over on the back nine, John Rysdale, Smiler Hutson, Spencer and Harry Wood took the honours with 43 points.

Runners-up Nick Dawson, Nigel Towse, Les Pennell and Kevin Cowdroy were two points adrift, while John Beverley, Jim Cane, Andy Allard and Alan Watkin finished in third place with 37.

Grahame Ward won the prize for nearest-the-pin on the eighth hole, and John Rysdale was closest at the 17th.

* The Kenwick Park men played the November Medal which served up a tight competition at the top of Division One.

David Coulam won with a score of 79-6=73 which pushed Graham Sykes (85-12=73) into second place on countback.

Countback was also used to decide the next two places with Nik Fox finishing third with 78-5=73 and David Hallifax completing the top four with 84-11=73.

Matthew Kirby won Division Two with an excellent score of 84-16=68, and Robin Atkin shot 85-16=69 to take second place ahead of Martin Laking (88-16=70).