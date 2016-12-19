Kenwick Park golf: Patsy wins Christmas prize

The Kenwick Park Golf Club ladies’ section got into the festive mood at the Lady Captain’s Christmas competition.

Patsy Clark played very well to win overall with 35 points, while Sue Sykes (13) scored 33 points to win the silver division on a countback from Pam Westthorp (20).

Rose Stevenson (29) won the bronze with 34, and Jane Briggs (21) finished second with 31.

Lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale kindly provided all the prizes and a total of £130 was donated by the Kenwick ladies to her charity fund for the year.

She is jointly supporting Bloodwise, the Grimsby Hospital League of Friends, and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance with men’s captain John Teanby.

* A field of 47 seniors turned up to watch their new captain Malcolm Bood drive off the first tee.

Terry Clarke won the competition to guess the length of Malcolm’s drive which raised £40 for Malcolm’s chosen charity of the year: Parkinsons UK.

* Paul Corby (17) recorded an excellent 43 points to win the weekly winter stableford.

Michael Smith (17) scored 41 to come second, with Pete Whittle (17) in third place with 40. Alan Watkin (21) took fourth spot with 39 on a countback from John Beverley.