Kenwick Park Golf: Penny storms to Champ de Bataille Trophy

Penny Buckley provided the silver lining to the clouds overhead as Kenwick Park’s ladies battled against torrid conditions in the Champ de Bataille Trophy.

Her round of nett 75 gave her the overall win while Jane Briggs won the Silver Division with nett 77, and Karen Archer shot a nett 81 to take home the Bronze Division prize.

The conditions were equally as testing in the seniors’ away match at Elsham Golf Club when heavy gusts plagued the visitors’ rounds on the formidable parkland course.

By contrast, the hosts seemed to have the wind in their sails as they ran out comfortable winners by five-and-a-half points to two-and-a-half.

* Alistair and Julie Harvey generously hosted another successful Sam King Trophy day on their wedding anniversary.

Their welcoming refreshments helped to tempt out 160 competitors in bright, blustery conditions.

Kieron Spencer-Chaplin accumulated a fantastic 42 points to win the men’s competition, with Chris Parker two points adrift.

Donna Wood’s score of 37 was the pick of the ladies’ scores, just a point ahead of Jane Briggs in second place.

Along the way, members helped to raise £220 for the junior section.

* Kenwick Park graduate Ashton Turner produced an impressive tied-fifth finish at the rain-shortened EuroPro tour event at Frilford Heath.

Reduced to 36 holes, rounds of 67 and 68 continued Turner’s run of imposing form in his rookie year as a professional.