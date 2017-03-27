Kenwick Park golf: Super-sub Ashton Turner comes to the rescue

Ashton Turner was Kenwick Park’s super sub at the Captains’ opening competition of the season last weekend.

When Tracey and John Stobart and Noreen Bradford’s fourth team member failed to show up, they feared the worst. But luckily, Turner was on hand as a last-minute replacement, helping them emerge victorious in the annual event before donating all of his winnings to the captain’s charity.

Dawson Trophy winners, from left, Karen Archer, Birdie Dawson, lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale, Lesley Burton EMN-170327-094656002

Alan Smaggasgale, Karen Archer, Clive James and Bruce Wong came second, followed closely by Val Pattinson, Ron Irwin, Wendy Green and Steve Langford.

Elaine and Rob Houlton, Penny Buckley and Karl Koslow put on an impressive display to secure fourth, while Nathan Price won the men’s nearest-the-pin competition, and Julie Harvey took the prize in the ladies’ equivalent.

* There was wind, water and plenty of earth thrown up last Tuesday in the first ladies’ trophies of the season, but it was Lesley Burton and Karen Archer who provided the fire.

Lesley won the Silver Division with 31 points, narrowly beating Pam Westthorpe who scored 30.

In the Bronze Division, Karen Archer took the spoils with a tally of 32 points, while Alison Cook continued her formidable form to take second place with 31.

The nine-hole winner was Penny Buckley. Birdie Dawson donated the coveted trophies.