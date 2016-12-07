Kenwick Park Golf: Watkin leaves rest trailing

Alan Watkin starred to win the men’s Saturday stableford at Kenwick Park Golf Club last week.

The 21-handicapper recorded an excellent score of 41 points to take top spot, three points clear of Graham Parkinson (23).

Graham took second place on a countback from Andy Jaines (14), while Chris Hunt (16) came fourth with 36.

n After the first attempt to play the Jack Vincent Trophy was abandoned because of heavy rain, parents teamed up with their sons or daughters to play the greensome stableford competition.

The beautiful trophy was presented to the club in 2003 by Michael Vincent in memory of his father, who had been the co-founder of Ross Group with Carl Ross.

Spencer Wood (13) and his son Harry (5) were delighted to win with a good score of 40 points, a point ahead of runners-up Tony (11) and Toby Draper (8).

n A frosty morning greeted the 50 members who took part in a shotgun AM-AM competition with two scores to count at each hole.

The team of Graham Parkinson, Mick Loveday and Steve Blackburn won with 82 points.

Men’s captain John Teanby, Jeremy Hexton and Adrian Ellis were the runners-up with 81, and Malcolm Bood, Gerald Brook and Bernie Stafford scored 77 to take third place ahead of Pete Smart, Jim Dinsdale and Dave Thurstan with 76.

n The outgoing seniors’ captain Roger Culpin presented a cheque for £1,300 to Amy Reeve, community events fundraiser for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, as a result of funds raised during his year in office.

He then handed over the reins to the new 2017 seniors’ captain Malcolm Bood who will be assisted by vice-captain Steve Blackburn.