Kenwick Park golfer completes five rounds in a day for late friend

Kenwick Park Golf Club member Kieran Towse played five rounds of golf in a day to help raise money after the sad loss of a young friend to cancer.

Kieran had arrived at his home course for a 72-hole challenge, but was so quick, he managed to get a fifth round in before dusk.

He started his challenge in the near-dark at 6am and completed his first round with his dad and fore caddie Rick Towse by 8.20am.

Kieran’s pace didn’t relent as he had completed round two by 10.25am.

The young golfer was raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust after his friend Jake Havercroft lost his battle with cancer earlier this year, aged just 18.

His fundraising efforts were supported by Kenwick Park members and the people of Louth as more his tally exceeded £1,000.

If you would like to pledge a donation, contact the Kenwick Park Professionals Shop on (01507) 607161.