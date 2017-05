One of Kenwick Park Golf Club’s most promising young players, Sam Done, put on a fine display in the prestigious Lytham Trophy.

Done proved he can rub shoulders with the finest amateur golfers in Europe as he put together rounds of 76, 74, 74 and 71 at Open Championship venue Royal Lytham and St Anne’s.

The scores left him tied for seventh, and just four strokes off a top three finish for an outstanding result on his debut at the event.