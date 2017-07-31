Kenwick Park: Lea secures trophy honour

Have your say

Oliver Lea had a superb day when he topped a 94-man field to win the Kenwick Trophy and shot the best gross score.

Playing a medal round from the challenging back tees at Kenwick Park, three-handicapper Lea played well to post a nett score of 69, pipping David Pawson (92-22=70) by a shot.

Ron King Trophy winners Terry Clark (left) and Bruce Wong EMN-170731-090542002

Countback decided the next three places with Lewis Andrew (79-8=71) edging third place ahead of Kieron Spencer-Chaplin (74-3=71) and Michael Smith (87-16=71).

* Lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale hosted her charity day where 11 teams of three were drawn and played a three-ball waltz.

Yue Yue To, Jenny Baxter and Allison Cook won with 72 points with Allison and Jenny thanking Yue Yue for being their star player.

Julie Harvey, Cheryl Gilliatt and Jill Harrington came second with 71, a point ahead of Lesley Burton, Lyn Munro and Rose Stevenson in third.

The final fourth prize spot was claimed by Freda Cooper, Jean Sizer and Donna Wood with 68.

Mary Osmond won the alternative nine-hole stableford competition with 16 points.

Andrea sponsored the prizes and the players donated £255 for the captains’ joint charity fund in aid of the Grimsby Hospital League of Friends, Bloodwise and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

* With rain in the air, Kenwick Park’s senior men were drawn into pairs for a foursome stableford competition for the Ron King Trophy,

Terry Clark and Bruce Wong were delighted to win the trophy, in memory of their much-missed friend, with 39 points, three clear of their nearest rivals.

Graham Cowley and Mick Slowey scored 36 to take second place on countback from men’s captain John Teanby and Gus Robertson.