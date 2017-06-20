Kenwick Park’s Ashton Turner lands top 20 finish in Belgium

Ashton Turner’s brilliant start to life as a pro golfer continued in Belgium last week.

Just weeks after finishing tied fifth at the IFX Championships, the Kenwick Park golfer was tied 18th in a 156-strong field at the KPMG Championships in Belgium.

Turner was second in the PGA EuroPro Tour event after an opening round 65 which contained nine birdies, and followed up with rounds of 70, 70, and 71 for a 12-under par total.

He kept up the birdie charge with five each in rounds two and three, but dropped shots pegged him back.