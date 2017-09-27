Laura makes her GB triathlon debut

Horncastle triathlete Laura Stott-Allworthy made her Great Britain debut in Rotterdam, competing at the ITU World Championships.

Laura was excited to compete for GB for the first time alongside training partners Katie Ball and Harriet Johnson

The 33-year old physiotherapist, osteopath and mother to a three-year-old daughter is used to juggling commitments, so was delighted to earn her place on the national squad to compete in her age group at the championships.

The Louth Triathlon Club member placed fourth in her age group at the recent Redcar Sprint Triathlon World Championship qualification race.

To seal her spot on the Great Britain team, Laura had to undertake a 750m sea swim, cycle 20k and then run 5k before finishing in the top four or within 115 per cent of the winner’s time for the chance of a place.

After the quickest race of her season she automatically qualified for the World Championships by coming fourth in her age group.

In Rotterdam Laura set her international personal best time, finishing 46th overall and the 11th Brit.

Laura started running in her mid 20s, initially to get fitter, and caught the running bug before taking up triathlon two years ago as new challenge.

Since debuting at the 2015 Skegness Triathlon, she has really got into the sport and worked hard to improve.

Laura has been supported by Louth Triathlon Club, strength coach Marc Giles at Horncastle Powerlifting Club, Lincoln Wellington Athletics Club and her friends and family.