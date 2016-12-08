Leaders still have the Solutions

Faulkners Audio Visual & Domestic Appliances Louth Billiards & Snooker League

In the Louth Snooker League and Kitchen Solutions continue to lead the way following a fine 7-5 away win at Wilbuck Scaffolding.

Chris Dalton, Rod Dodge and Craig Young won for the visitors but Simon Godfrey and Steve Swallow got some consolation frames.

Sibjon Builders, in second, drew 6-6 at home against Louth Travel Centre, with Dan Mountain putting the hosts in front, only for Brian Copeland to answer back for the visitors.

In third are Harness & Cooper Joiners after beating J. Melton Painters 8-4 away.

Martyn Taylor put the hosts in front only for Andy Dunn, Mark Storey and Terry Espin to win in it for the visitors.

Top Lads, in fourth, lost 7-5 at home against Henry’s Heroes.Will Blythe put the hosts in front but Bobby McSpadden and Warren Smith won it for the visitors.

In the other game this week, N.T. Shaw Citroen won 8-4 away against Louth Building Supplies, with Lee Blanchard and George Smith clinching it for the visitors.

In the Billiards League, the top two in the table clashed, only for the leaders ABC Riding Wear to lose 2-1 at home against Better Luck Next Time.

Sam Mountain put the hosts in front but Jez Swaby equalised for the hosts, only for Ian Winn to win it for the visitors.

In third are Moran Travel after a fine 3-0 win away at Naulls & Dales, with John Bartup, Ray Charlton and Harry Putland winning it for the visitors.

In the other game this week M.A. Stephensons Autos collected their first win of the season in beating Marris Carpets 2-1.

Lee Cook and Hayden Gavey put the hosts in front, only for Mark Parrinder to get his frame back for the visitors.