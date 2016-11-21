Lincoln end Louth IBC’s national cup run

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s involvement in the national Denny Cup competition came to an end on Saturday when they were beaten 81 shots to 43 by Lincoln.

Played over four rinks, two at Lincoln and two at Louth, the score after 10 of the 18-end match was close with Lincoln ahead by just three shots.

But five ends later Louth found themselves trailing by 25 shots and on the way to defeat.

Alan Dent Junior’s rink put in a good performance and were unlucky to lose by just one shot, while Gary Bell’s rink went down by only three shots.

Allan Dent Senior’s rink were in contention until losing their way over the final three ends, but Simon Reeson’s four rarely got a look in against opponents skipped by former world indoor champion Billy Jackson.

Attention now turns to Louth ladies’ team on Friday when they take on Dunholme in the Mason Trophy.

* At club level, the battle at the top of the Wednesday/Thursday Morning League continued with Waltham remaining two points clear after easing to a 24-6 win over Kingfishers.

But JCB reclaimed second spot from Square Pegs on shots difference after beating their rivals 20-10.

In Division Two, Saints moved to the top of the table thanks to two victories. They just got the better of Webbos by a narrow 15-13 margin before scraping through 13-11 against bottom team Pips.

Previous leaders Wise Guys are now a point behind despite a 17-11 win over Fledglings. Webbos slipped to third despite a 16-5 victory against Scorpions.

* There was a top-of-the-table clash in the New Members League where Pure Silk’s unbeaten record was ended by a 18-8 defeat to a Mackies trio of Fred and Jean Bradley with Neil Castle. The result saw the winners take top spot on shots difference.

Wotnots secured their first points when their trio of Mel and Julie Taylor with Ray Oliver combined to beat Red Kites 19-8.

* The club’s Christmas party night is on Saturday, December 10 when members will be entertained by Anne-Marie, a tribute singer who covers songs of female artists from the 1950s and 60s.

Tickets are available from the club priced at £5 which includes a buffet.