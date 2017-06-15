Louth archery club to host open day for national scheme

Budding bowmen and aspiring archers are invited to try out the sport at Louth and District Archery Club on Saturday – even if they have never picked up a bow and arrow before.

Archery GB’s Big Weekend, in association with Volvo, will see around 90 clubs across the country open their doors to potential archers.

Around 6,000 people are set to take part and around 35,000 arrows are expected to be shot in total across the UK.

Current club members will be there to lend a hand and describe how they got started in archery.

Louth and District Archery Club has been running for 20 years and has many members, young and old, who take part in archery on a weekly basis at Louth Town Football Club, Marshlands, Saltfleetby.

All equipment will be provided, and refreshments will be available to buy on the day.

To find out more, visit www.archerygb.org/bigweekend or call Louth club secretary Jackie on 07956 664979.

Alternatively email jackieshaw36@gmail.com or laddac@mail.com