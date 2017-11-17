Louth Athletic Club reflects on year of success

Louth Athletic Club celebrated their achievements during the athletic year and the loyalty of their athletes at the annual presentation night at the Pavilion, in London Road.

Club members, family and friends attended as silverware was awarded for a variety of achievements in a range of different disciplines.

The chairman Sue Murfin welcomed everyone to the presentation night and the trophies and awards were presented by committee members and individual coaches.

Award winners –

Chairperson’s Shield: Allan Johnston. Under 20s Clubmanship of the Year: Robert Johnstone. Long Distance Cup: James McNamee. 10K Award: Ruth Edison and Denzil Lynch. Coaches Middle-Distance Trophy: Caleb Stephenson. Coaches Sprint Trophy: Evie Brooks.

BEST PERFORMANCE SENIOR/VETERAN MALE OR FEMALE –

Best Performance for a Road Race Senior: Jason Oxby. Best Performance Veteran (any discipline): Trudy Roberts and Betty Gash.

CROSS COUNTRY 2016/2017 –

Best Performance Junior/Senior Men: Denzil Lynch. Best Performance Female over 17: Kerry Stainton. Best Performance Under 17 Boys: Lucas George-Jones. Best Performance Under 17 Girls: Evie Brooks.

TRACK AND FIELD 2017 –

Best Track Performance Under 20/Senior Men: Robert Johnstone. Best Track Performance Under 20/Senior/Veteran Female: Kerry Stainton. Best Track Performance Under 17 Boys: Caleb Stephenson. Best Track Performance Under 17 Girls: Evie Odlin. Best Field Performance U20/Senior/Veteran Female: Karen Moulding. Best Field Performance Male Junior: Declan Templeton. Best Field Performance Female Junior: Ellie Odlin.

MOST IMPROVED ATHLETE –

Junior/Senior/Veteran (any discipline): Chris Taylor. Athlete of the Year Under 17: Joshua Tarrant. Athlete of the Year Male Under 13/15: Matthew Spendlove. Athlete of the Year Female Under 13/15: Freya Plaskitt. Athlete of the Year Under 11: Jake Adams.

NEWCOMERS –

Senior Newcomer: Andrew Byatt. Junior Newcomer: Finley Koslow.

ENDEAVOUR TROPHY –

Under 20/Senior/Veteran Male: Eddie Enright and Phil Jackson. Under 20/Senior/Veteran Female: Jane Cope. Junior Male: James Greenfield. Junior Female: Kandi Austin.