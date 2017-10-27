Louth Athletics Club hit the Cleethorpes sands

A 15-strong group of Louth AC members competed at the annual Cleethorpes Beach Terrain meeting over a firm sand, grass and dunes course.

It was very competitive in all of the age groups with strong teams from Beverley AC, Cleethorpes AC, Gainsborough AC, Scunthorpe and District AC, and Skyrac AC, from West Yorkshire.

Louth AC fielded incomplete teams so did not feature in any of the team prizes and just missed out on placings, with Hannah Reid, Lucas George-Jones and Jevon George-Jones all achieving excellent fourth-placed finishes, and Matthew Spendlove fifth place.

In the senior and veteran men’s race over 8,500m, there was a fine 10th [place for Denzil Lynch in 29min 22secs, and a conservative run gave Jason Oxby 25th place in 32.08 out of 41 runners.

The senior and veteran ladies’ race was held over a 5,500m course and after a strong first half gave Betty Gash 18th place from 33 runners in 26min 15secs, while Karen Moulding was 30th after a controlled run in 30mins.

Jevon George-Jones was fourth in the under 17s men’s race, over 5,500m, in an excellent 19min 55secs, while Joshua Tarrant was a solid seventh in

21.13.

In the under 15s boys’ race over 3,200m, Lucas George-Jones and Matthew Spendlove were fourth and fifth respectively and were awarded the same time of 10min 48secs, with Matthew producing a brilliant finish.

A determined run gave Hannah Reid fourth place in the under 15 girls (2,800m) in 10min 29secs from 15 runners.

There were good performances by Louth’s under 13 boys (2,800m) with 15th for Declan Templeton (11min 56secs), and 20th for Alfie Grierson (12min 32secs) out of 24 runners.

With less than 18 months running and training, Evie Brooks finished a creditable sixth out of 25 runners in the under 13 girls’ race (2,000m) in 9min 08secs.

The under 11s race was run over 1,700m, and saw Idris George-Jones follow in the footsteps of his two older brothers with an excellent 16th in 7min 46secs, while James Greenfield was 49th of 57 runners in 10min 01secs.

The girls’ race had the largest field of 63 runners, with Adela Mills back in a brilliant 10th in 7min 47secs.