Louth Athletics Club runner to tackle 250-mile Welsh epic

Louth Athletics Club runner James McNamee is gearing up for a mindboggling 250-mile challenge in Wales next month.

James heads across the border for what is thought to be the longest non-stop road ultra-marathon in the UK which takes place from October 12 to 15.

Louth AC members Andy and Claire Byatt have caught the half-marathon bug EMN-170918-103641002

The 250-mile non-stop race passes through the centre of Wales from Holyhead to Cardiff Bay and crosses several mountain ranges.

Participants will follow Sustrans cycle route eight all the way, with the last 55 miles along the Taff Trail.

Before that he is taking on the Berlin Marathon this weekend where he is targeting a time between 2hr 50mins and 2hr 53mins.

James has had some excellent runs at the Boston Parkrun, held at Witham Way Country Park, which was celebrating its 100th event on Saturday.

He has completed 10 Boston Parkruns from May to September, achieving six personal bests with top three placings in each run, including seven wins.

Last weekend he topped the centenary edition in a PB of 18min 14secs.

The Louth AC committee and members wish James the very best in his two challenges.

* Louth AC members Andy and Claire Byatt appear to have the bug for half-marathons, having completed four so far this year.

Their latest came at the English Half Marathon in Warrington, Cheshire, on Sunday.

Having ran previously in Leeds, Liverpool and Cleethorpes, Claire has been consistent with her times and achieved 2hr 13min 12secs, while Andy improved his time by more than two minutes from his previous half marathon to 1hr 26min 26secs.