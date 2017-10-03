Louth Athletics Club runners land veterans double at Lincolnshire Wolds Tough Ten

Louth Athletics Club runners were out and about on Saturday with four seniors at the Lincolnshire Wolds Tough Ten and three others at the Boston Parkrun.

The 35th Lincolnshire Wolds Tough Ten was hosted by Caistor Running Club for the first time, with 183 competitors taking on the testing course in decent conditions, with a slight breeze at the start giving way into warm sunshine.

Betty Gash clocked a new veterans record time in topping her age group at Caistor EMN-170210-125613002

Kevin Wallis was the first Louth AC member home in 41st place in a time of 1hr 11min 2secs, just ahead of Kerry Stainton.

She ran a superb race, finishing 54th overall and winning the female veteran 45 age category in an excellent time of 1hr 14min 2secs, just outside her personal best.

Mick Dean finished 99th in 1hr 22min 44sec, and Betty Gash picked up another prize for the club when she finished 123rd, and first in the female 55 age category, in a new veteran 10-mile personal best of 1hr 26min 12secs.

* There were 124 runners at the Boston Parkrun, a weekly free 5km timed run.

Vets age group winner Kerry Stainton EMN-170210-125634002

Louth AC’s James McNamee continued his winning ways with another first place in a new personal best time of 18min 12secs.

Clubmate Denzil Phillips, a first-timer at Boston on his fourth parkrun, came 35th in 25min 44secs, and Lindsey Phillips, another first-timer at Boston on her third parkrun, came 58th in 28min 51secs.