Louth Athletics Club teams bag Tennyson 8 podium spots

A senior team of 17 Louth Athletics Club members headed over to Hagworthingham for the Tennyson 8 multi-terrain race.

More than 100 runners took on the scenic, rural and undulating course, with the raising in excess of £1,400 for the Lincolnshire LIVES charity.

Just three points separated the top three ladies’ teams with Louth (143) narrowly missing out on the top prize by one point from Wolds Veteran Runners Club (142).

Skegness and District Runners finished third (145), while the Louth AC Ladies’ B team finished fifth (250) out of the seven teams.

In the men’s competition, Wolds Veteran RC took top spot (14) from Skegness and District 2nd (31), with Louth A in third place on 40.

Louth’s B team finished 10th overall (192) out of 11 teams.

The first Louth AC member to finish was Christopher Taylor in 12th place, clocking 55min 23secs, with clubmate Kevin Houghton just one place and 10 seconds back.

Louth had two other finishers in the top 20 with Kevin Wallis 15th in 56min 43secs, and Jack Darnell 17th in 57min 04secs.

Sam Rhodes finished 21st in 57min 38secs and Paul Snowden was 29th in 59min 10secs.

The first Louth AC lady to finish was Kerry Stainton in 31st overall (sixth lady) in 1hr 00min 23secs, followed by Trudy Roberts (50th – 1.05.14).

Edward Enright was 58th in 1.07.01 and Colin Creasey came 60th in 1.08.02, ahead of the third female team A runner Debbie Simpson, 62nd in 1.09.44.

Other finishers – 74 Malcolm Cope 1.13.49, 81 Amanda Young 1.16.26, 82 Shirley Willett 1.16.26, 87 Jane Cope 1.19.01, 88 Clare Koslow 1.19.01, 101 Ken Jackson 101st 1.32.21.

* Nick Marsh ran a fantastic race to finish 90th out of 2,570 starters in his debut marathon.

He finished the Chester Marathon in an excellent time of 2hr 53min 54secs, which made his 14th in the Veteran National Championships vet 45 age group.

Although starting and finishing in Chester, the race was predominantly rural and exposed in places with eight miles of the course over the border in Wales.