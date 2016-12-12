Louth Athletics Club toast year of records

It was a full house at the London Road Pavilion as Louth Athletic Club celebrated a record-breaking year at their annual awards ceremony.

No less than 16 club track and field records were equalled or broken in 2016.

Under 20s athlete Natalie Stainton set the standard in three events including 100m hurdles (18.5secs), 200m hurdles (37secs) and 400m hurdles (1min 21.3secs), while U15 runner Hannah Reid took the 3,000m record in 10min 58secs and Evie Odlin the 300m record for the same age group (47.5secs).

Caleb Stephenson took the U15 boys’ 200m record in 28.07secs and indoor long jump (4.94m).

In the U11s age group, Evie Kendrick broke the girls’ whizzer record with a throw of 13.47m, and Raphael Corn took the boys’ with a throw of 33.07m, and George Johnstone broke the U20 men’s discus record with 26.09m.

Karen Moulding set a new record in the veteran lady 80m hurdles (21.0secs), while Claire Koslow beat the 300m time in 1min 02.3secs, and fellow veteran athlete Kerry Stainton broke the 800m record (2min 44.7secs) and 1,500m (5min 56.1secs).

For the veteran men, Jason Stainton broke club records in the 200m (28.3secs) and mile (5min 16.1secs).

Four junior athletes also received coveted awards for reaching nationally recognised Amateur Athletic Association standards in their disciplines.

Hannah Reid reached Grade 3 (top 30 per cent of the country) in the 3,000m (10.58secs) and Grade 4 (top 65 per cent) in the 1,500m (5min 03.3secs) and 800m (2min 28.1secs, while Evie Odlin reached Grade 3 in the 800m (2min 24.5secs).

There were Grade 4 marks for Caleb, also for 800m (2min 16.9secs), and Matthew Spendlove in the javelin (24.08m).

The 2016 Mayor’s Trophy, awarded to junior and senior winners and runners-up in a handicap race held at the Wolds Dash series, went to Freya Plaskitt (junior female winner), Millie Morley (runner-up), Lucas George-Jones (junior male winner), John Hudson (runner-up), Karen Moulding (senior female winner), Victoria Cass (runner-up), Nathan Steer (senior male winner), Jason Oxby (runner-up).

Award winners –

Whitegate Trophy (best junior or senior men’s cross country performance): Kevin Wallis. Striacroft Trophy (best male or female road race performance): Adam Dalton. Veteran’s Tankard (best performance by a veteran athlete in any discipline): Richard Conway and Mick Dean. Best cross country performance by an over-17 lady: Kerry Stainton. Eileen Ballard Cup (most improved junior, senior or veteran): Karen Moulding and Jack Darnell. May Lingard Shield (best U17 girls’ cross country performance): Hannah Reid. Louth AC Trophy (best U17 boys’ cross country): Joshua Tarrant. Trophy Centre Shield (best U17 boys’ track performance): Robert Johnstone. Louth AC Trophy (best U17 girls’ track performance): Hannah Reid. Louth AC Trophy (best track performance U20 or senior man): Jason Stainton. Louth AC Trophy (best track performance U20 or senior lady): Kerry Stainton. Wyn Stocks Trophy (best junior girl field performance): Bea Spendlove. Louth AC Trophy (best junior boy field performance): Matthew Spendlove. Louth AC Shield (best field performance U20, senior or veteran male or female): Natalie Stainton and George Johnstone. Long Distance Cup: Lisa Harkess and Jason Oxby. 10k Award: James Larder.

Most improved U11 athlete: Declan Templeton. Louth AC Trophy (most improved U13/U15 girl): Hannah Reid. Louth AC Trophy (most improved U13/U15 boy): Caleb Stephenson. Most improved U17 athlete): Robert Johnstone. Sylvester Trophy (senior newcomer): Victoria Cass and Chris Taylor. Louth AC newcomer award: Jake Adams.

Brian Troop Memorial Trophy for U20 athlete clubmanship: George and Robert Johnstone.

Coaches’ Middle-distance Trophy: Hannah Reid. Coaches’ Sprint Trophy: Evie Kendrick. Endeavour Trophy (female): Sophie Henderson. Endeavour Trophy (male): John Hudson. Chairperson’s Shield: Gordon Reid. Duck: Nathan Steer. Tumbler Award (best fall): John Hudson.