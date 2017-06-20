Louth Athletics Club turn on the style at Wolds Dash

Hosted by the club, the evening featured races for various age groups from distances ranging from 11,685 metres fro seniors to 2,210 for juniors.

There was a good turnout by Louth AC with 35 runners out of a total of 147 entries, and everyone worked hard in the tough warm conditions.

The first 10 positions are recorded with points awarded over the five races towards league position (best four to count).

Ava Rhodes produced a determined run to win the under 9s girls’ race by 18 seconds in a time of 5min 33secs, while a controlled run gave Evie Brooks a clear win by 34 seconds in the under 13s girls’ race in a time of 13min 44secs.

Caleb Stephenson kept the leader in his sights for most of the race and caught him on the line to win the boys’ under 15s race in 15.45, with both runners awarded the same time and points.

Joshua Tarrant won the boys’ under 17s race in 23 minutes flat.

Second places went to Debbie Simpson in the veteran ladies’ race in 59min 03secs, and Freya Plaskett (U15 girls) in 19.04.

Third places: James McNamee (Vets men 46.55), Amelie Morton (U9 girls 6.16), Oliver James-Smith (U9 boys 6.02), Sophie-Rose Henderson (U13 girls 16.03), Freddie Rhodes (U13 boys 14.02), Hannah Reid (U15 girls 19.28), Finley Koslow (U15 boys 18.23).

Fourth places: Adele Mills (U11 girls 10.28), Kandi Austin (U13 girls 17.24), Lucas George-Jones (U15 boys 18.49 mins).

Fifth places: Bethany Arden (U13 girls 17.27), Chris Taylor (Senior men 50.44), Ruth Edison (Vet women 1hr 03min 30secs).

Other top 10: Alfie Grierson (U11 boys 9th 10.08), Jake Adams (U11 boys 10th 10.30).

Other times – Veteran Men: Kevin Houghton (53.01), Paul Snowden (53.42), Jason Oxby (56.06), Michael Dean (59.06), Edward Enright (1hr 01min 23secs), Colin Creasey (1.03.06), Ken Jackson (1.22.50).

Veteran women: Amanda Young (1.10.39), Karen Moulding (1.13.34), Jane Lammiman (1.20.01).

U11 boys: Oliver Brooks (10.32), Samuel Parkinson (10.41), Arthur Topham (10.41) James Greenfield (13.24).

* The next race in the series takes place on Wednesday, July 12 with the seniors distance at 11,875m.

