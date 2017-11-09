Louth Athletics Club women take team win at county cross country league

Louth Athletics Club had the third-highest number of runners at the opening round of the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League.

A contingent of 31 runners headed to West Common in Lincoln, joining a total field of 306 competitors from 22 different clubs.

Louth AC women won their team event EMN-170811-134136002

The course was reasonably flat and fast with a gradual long hill at the start and repeated laps for the older age groups.

In addition the runners had to manoeuvre past horses grazing on one part of the common and tackle a headwind.

But Louth’s senior women’s team produced a great performance to top the women’s team rankings with 28 points from Lincoln Wellington and Wolds Veteran Runners Club who both finished with 33 points.

Louth’s under 15 girls’ and boys’ teams both achieved runners-up finishes with the girls finishing with 24 points behind Cleethorpes AC and ahead of Scunthorpe and District.

Louth AC men's squad at Lincoln EMN-170811-134147002

The U15 boys were second despite finishing with the same number of points (20) as winners Grantham AC.

Louth AC positions –

Under 20/Senior/Veteran Women (60 runners): 5 Kerry Stainton (A team), 11 Trudi Roberts (A), 12 Molly Pacey (A), 18 Alison McCoy (B team), 20 Betty Gash (B), 25 Ruth Edison (B), 42 Ros Jackson (C team), 45 Jane Cope (C), 49 Karen Moulding (C). A team 1st, B team 5th, C team 13th.

Under 20/Senior/Veteran Men (85 runners): 16 Denzil Lynch (A team), 27 Jack Darnel (A), 31 Kevin Wallis (A), 32 Chris Taylor (B team), 38 Jason Oxby (B), 40 Paul Snowden, 64 Phil Jackson (C team), 70 Colin Creasey (C), 71 Eddy Enright (C). A team 7th, B team 10th, C team 16th.

Under 15 Girls (18 runners): 7 Hannah Reid (A team), 8 Isabella Dhami (A), 9 Evie Odlin (A), 13 Freya Plaskitt (individual). A team 2nd.

Under 15 Boys (19 runners): 3 Caleb Stephenson, 7 Matthew Spendlove, 10 Taran Dhami. A team 2nd.

Under 13 Boys (24 runners): 11 Declan Templeton (individual).

Under 11 Girls (26 runners): 5 Adela Mills, 17 Marla Bell, 20 Tegan Philips (all individuals).

Under 11 Boys (28 runners): 10 Oliver Edwards, 20 Oliver Brooks (all individuals).