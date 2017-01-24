Louth bowlers claim County League hat-trick of wins

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s A team produced an excellent county league result when beating visitors Boston 111 shots to 80.

The hosts won on four of the five rinks with the foursome of Tony Musson, Keith Kelly, Harry Putland and Colin Matthews having the best winning margin in a 25-9 scoreline.

Dave Roper’s rink won by 15 shots, while there was an 11-shot victory for Colin Smith’s rink and Allan Dent’s rink won by six shots.

* The men’s over 60s team also won their county match at home to Scunthorpe when massive victories on two rinks contributed to the big aggregate winning margin of 123-73.

There was a runaway 40-9 win for the rink of Bob Ledgerwood, Malcolm Wade, Mally Hewson and Tony Powell, while the four of Rob Lamb, Owen Lincoln, Barry Scott and John Readman came through 29-12.

Scores were closer on the other three rinks, but George Willoughby’s rink won 21-18 and Alan Watson’s rink won 17-15, while Scunthorpe’s only success was by three shots.

* Not to be outdone, Louth’s ladies came up with a 108-91 victory in their county match at Horncastle thanks to two winning rinks of 20 shots each.

The foursome of Tina Reeson, Judith Walker, Joan Stones and Wendy Blyth eventually won 36-16 after dropping five shots on the first end.

Margaret Leggett, Bernice Culham, Janet Norman and Sue Page overcame a slow start when 7-5 behind to win 10 ends on the trot, including seven counts of three, on their way to a 29-9 victory.

Louth lost the other three rinks, but vital shots were gained towards the end to ensure an overall win.

* Notable results from the club’s leagues included an overdue first win for Wayouts in the Evening Fours as their team of Keith Castledine, Jim Brennan, Barry Jordan and Ryan O’Connor defeated second-bottom Blossom Way 16-4.

* Mixed Fours League leaders SOS suffered a rare defeat as they were beaten 19-9 by the Barracudas team of Linda King, John and Heather Masters, and Simon Reeson.

* There was also a defeat for Canaries in the Ladies’ League as they lost 14-5 to Follies and were replaced at the top by Anglers who beat Rolling Scones 14-9.