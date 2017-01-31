Louth Bowls Club: Men’s B team ease past Boston

There was a good result for Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s B team when they entertained Boston B on Saturday as the home side won 110-80 on aggregate shots.

In the main the victory came down to big winning margins on two rinks.

The four of Tony Powell, John Dawson, Paul Radford and Roy Tear won 33-11, while the quartet of Glen Love, John Readman, Barry Toyn and Andy Cave won 27-9.

Dave Warren, meanwhile, guided his rink to a 25-15 success.

* There were some important results in the club’s leagues, particularly in the pairs competitions.

Harry Putland and Brenda True took over at the top of the Friday Mixed Pairs League by one point after winning 19-16 in a ding-dong battle against previous leaders Barrie Robinson and Pat Willoughby.

Third-placed Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley couldn’t close the four-point gap as they lost 16-10 to Horace Cope and Joan Stones.

In Division Three, Vic and Wendy White just managed to hang on to their unbeaten record when held to a 16-16 draw by third-placed John Williams and Joan Foster.

* In the Australian Pairs, Simon Reeson and Liz Draper edged out George Foster and Paul Smith 14-12 to maintain a two-point lead over Derek and Sylvia Woodforth who eased to a 24-7 win against John Williams and Barbara Shufflebotham.

There was an excellent game in Division Two where leaders Tony Powell and June Brougham were beaten 16-15 by third-placed pair Jeff and Joan Baker who trail the top duo by just two points, with Paul Hayman and Ian Bertram sandwiched in between.

* Anglers moved one point clear at the top of the Ladies’ League following a 16-8 win against Bunnies.

A 28-1 trouncing of Woodentops saw Follies move into second spot at the expense of Canaries who lost a last-end decider against Birdies despite the eventual winners, Yvonne Cooper and Barbara Shufflebotham, being a player short.