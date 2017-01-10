Louth bowls: County League defeat for O60s at Spalding

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team were in county league action at Spalding last week, but despite a good performance they lost on aggregate shots by 105 to 95.

Louth managed to win on two of the five rinks with the quartet of George Willoughby, Harry Atkinson, Derek Woodforth and Mike Catlow coming out on top with a 29-21 victory.

The second successful rink saw Rob Lamb, Owen Lincoln, Barry Scott and Barry Fox just edge a 22-21 win.

Two other rinks were closely contested with Bob Ledgerwood’s four losing 19-17, and Colin Smith’s rink going down 21-18, but a 25-9 defeat on the remaining rink tipped the overall score in Spalding’s favour.

* At club level it was all change again at the top of the Evening Fours League where Rockset regained the lead by one point after easing to a 23-9 win over Roundheads.

Fast Shippers slipped down to second place after losing 21-14 to fourth-placed Chalkers. They are now only one point ahead of APS who beat Alford 18-11 thanks to the efforts of Mark Freemantle, Mally Hewson, Simon Reeson and Dave Warren.

* It’s just as tight at the top of the Ladies’ League where the top two teams both lost.

Canaries were silenced 22-10 by a Tyros trio of Pam Cowling, Nancy Robinson and Audrey Watt.

But they remained one point ahead of Follies who were beaten 17-14 by second-bottom Bunnies, with Anne Malcolm, Lydia Seward and Ros Toyn doing the business.

This gave third-placed Anglers the chance to reel in the gap on the leading pair, and they did so with a 15-9 win against Woodentops.

* The finals of the club knockout competitions are scheduled for the weekend of Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30.

The trophy presentations will take place on the Sunday at 6.30pm following the concluding finals match.