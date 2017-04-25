Search

Louth Bowls: Fast Shippers snatch title from Rockset

The latest league title to be decided at Louth Indoor Bowls Club was the Evening Fours when the top two teams went up against each other.

The outcome of a tight tussle saw second-placed Fast Shippers beat Rockset 15-11 to take top spot and secure the title by a point, leaving a deflated Rockset to settle for the second spot.

* The runners-up place is up for grabs in Division Two of the Morning Triples where the current holders of that position, Fledglings, were thrashed 26-6 by champions Webbos.

Doves moved level on points with wins over Louth (18-8) and Saints (14-10).

* Simon Reeson and Liz Draper secured the runners-up spot in the Australian Pairs with a 17-5 win over John Williams and Barbara Shufflebotham.

They stayed three points clear of Horace Cope and Brenda True who beat Mally Hewson and Alan Houghton 18-12.

In Division Two, Mike Norton and Anne Burchell went top and ensured a top-two finish with back-to-back victories.

They scraped through a close tussle with Barry and Pat Jordan 18-12 before beating Patrick O’Mahony and Judith Walker 22-12 to open a two-point gap.

* An important game in the Tuesday Mixed Pairs saw leaders Harry Putland and Tina Reeson defeat second-placed Colin and Carol Smith 16-12 to go four points clear and clinch the title barring mathematical calamities.

Paul Radford and June Brougham became Division Two champions despite not playing as the second, third and fourth-placed duos all lost.

Any of the top three could have won the division, but eventual runners-up Graham Wood and Eileen Rayner were beaten 16-5 by Robin Barrow and Sue Gurbutt, while third-placed pair George Foster and Sandra Siddle lost 18-12 to Mike Norton and Wendy Fernie.

John Readman and Pat Wolley had an outside chance of nicking the runners-up spot, but they were thumped 17-6 by Terry Cornwall and Barbara Shufflebotham.

* The winter season draws to a close this week with the finals of the club knockout competitions this weekend followed by the trophy presentations on Sunday evening.