Louth Bowls: Flyers’ progress halted by Tyros comeback

Defending Louth Indoor Bowls Club Ladies’ Triples League champions Flyers suffered their first defeat, 18-13, by Tyros who joined four other teams in top spot on six points.

Flyers had led 11-3 and 11-7, but a score of six shots put Tyros ahead and on their way to victory.

Two wins and two draws from four games has moved Canaries to the top on shots difference after winning 15-10 against Jayees.

Birdies have the only 100 per cent record, with three victories, and perch in second spot after beating Woodentops 16-4, while Anglers are third thanks to a 14-9 win over Follies.

* In the Wednesday/Thursday Morning League, Waltham lost for the first time when beaten 12-11 by Castaways.

But they retained top spot on shots difference ahead of JCB who won 14-6 against Sleepwalkers.

Square Pegs moved level on points with the top two after staging a fightback against Sturgeons who had led 8-1 and 11-5. The Pegs trio of Barry Mountain, Tony Powell and Neil Castle got the vital shot on the last end for a 12-11 victory.

* The New Members League began its fixtures with three close games, two of them decided on the final end as the winners scored three shots in each case.

Pure Silk had trailed Red Kites 11-4, but pulled themselves back and nicked a last-gasp victory.

The Wotnots versus Loose Ends game was nip-and-tuck all the way through and was all-square going into the final end with Loose Ends emerging 13-10 winners.

The other game saw Golfers edge away at the end for a 13-7 victory over Mackies.