Louth bowls: Highgate boost title hopes as contenders falter

Another comfortable win saw Highgate Wanderers consolidate their place at the top of Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Morning Triples League as their rivals lost ground.

Highgate cruised to a 21-4 win against Two Plus One to establish a six-point lead over Yorkies as they beat In A Minute 16-8 to move into second spot, displacing The Jays who slipped a point behind.

The Jays were beaten by a Rustics trio of Roger Orme, Kathleen Kimpton and Isabelle Cook who produced an excellent 11-8 win, but are six points back in fourth.

Yorkies then lost ground on the leaders with a 22-8 defeat to an inspired Wasps team of Simon Reeson with John and Vera Readman.

* In Group A of the Australian Pairs, leaders Bernice Culham and Terry Cornwall lost for the second successive week, 17-6 to Pete and Gill Fletcher.

This cut their advantage to just one point ahead of Paul Smith and Mike Norton who beat Martin and Linda Oldfield 21-6.

Just a point further back are Dave Warren and Barrie Scott who saw off John and Vera Readman 18-9.

Moving up the table are new pairing Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley who are catching up with outstanding games.  They eventually overcame Pam Cowling and Wendy Porter 17-10, and then just got the better of the Readmans 15-9.

Group B leaders Paul Hayman and John Williams had little trouble in maintaining their 100 per cent record as they beat Marion Rose and Pam Thirde 36-4.

Second-placed pair Tony Powell and Liz Draper overwhelmed Bob and Christine Tice 27-1 to stay within four points, but third-placed Fred and Jean Bradley lost ground when beaten 11-8 by Derek Blow and June Brougham.

* With the top two duos not in action in the Evening Pairs, John Wiliams and Dave Stringer had a chance to move joint top, but were outgunned 26-17 by Neil Castle and Richard Tyrell in a high-scoring game.