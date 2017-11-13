Louth Bowls: Keith and Carol extend perfect start in Aussie Pairs

Not many 100 per cent records remain across the various leagues at Louth Indoor Bowls Club, but one that does is in Division Three of the Australian Pairs.

Keith and Carol Kelly top the table with five wins out of five after they eased to a 25-13 victory against Bob and Christine Tice.

But the Kellys didn’t fare so well in their Friday Mixed Pairs game despite building a good lead early on.

They led 10-0 and then looked comfortable at 17-2, but it all went wrong as opponents Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton suddenly found their form to win all the remaining ends and stage an amazing comeback and win 24-17.

Leaders Colin and Carol Smith grabbed a seven on the last end of their game against Alan Watson and Wendy Blyth to win 26-15.

They opened a one-point lead over Barrie Robinson and Pat Willoughby who were held to a 15-15 draw by John Welsh and Gill Leverton.

Tony Nielson and Yvonne Cooper moved into third spot on shots difference thanks to a 21-9 win against Harry Putland and Wendy Fernie.

* Chalkers opened up a five-point lead in the Evening Fours after beating Questors 16-9, while Rockset leapt into second spot on shots difference by thumping Wayouts 25-9.

Fast Shippers could have taken second spot, but lost 13-9 to Highlanders.

* Flyers have a one-point lead in the Ladies’ League thanks to a 19-9 win over Follies.

Jaytones moved into second after beating Tyros 16-8, and Canaries hopped into third spot with a 11-7 victory over Anglers.

* Morning Triples leaders Waltham didn’t play and saw their advantage cut to two points as Castaways beat Webbos 19-11.

Doves moved up to third with wins over JCB (17-13) and Crackerbarrels (23-7).

* In the Sets Super League, Simon Reeson maintained his clear lead by winning all four sets against Russ Dent.