Louth Bowls: Ladies dominate Dunholme in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies team produced an excellent result in their county match at home to Dunholme last week.

They won on four of the five rinks to record a 139-66 aggregate shots victory.

Team captain Jean Holdsworth led her rink of Carol Smith, Pam Cowling and Carol Kelly to an impressive 35-8 win, while also piling up the shots was the rink of Sylvia Stainton, Chris Love, Sylvia Woodforth and Liz Draper which won 32-10.

Val Sherry’s rink won 27-10, and Margaret Leggett’s rink eased away at the end of a close encounter to win 24-17.

The best contest was on Tina Reeson’s rink where, apart from the first two ends, there was never more than three shots between the combatants, and it deservedly finished all-square with the Louth rink grabbing three shots on the final end.

* Allan Dent (senior) and Rachael Stanley have made it through to the county EBF mixed pairs finals.

In the play-downs, staged at Dunholme, they won their quarter-final 22-20 against Lincoln pair Maria Clarke and Mick Thompson, and then eased through their semi-final 24-11 against another Lincoln duo, Joy Mansell and Derek Johnson.

* The biggest headline from the club’s league games saw the first defeat of the season for Sylvia Stainton and Tony Willoughby in Division Two of the Friday Mixed Pairs.

They were beaten 13-11 by Maureen Rice and Geoff Ford, but still retained top spot, four points ahead of Eileen Rayner and Graham Wood.

* The top two teams in the Evening Fours League faced each other and ended up swapping places.

Fast Shippers edged one point clear after winning 17-9 against previous leaders Rockset.