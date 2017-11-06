Louth Bowls: Ladies through in national Yetton Trophy

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team enjoyed an excellent 89-72 aggregate shots victory against Skegness in the Yetton Trophy, a national competition featuring two rinks at home and two rinks away.

Played over 21 ends, the first half of the match proved a very close contest with Skegness just two shots ahead after 10 ends.

The Louth home rink of Tina Reeson, Rachael Stanley, Thelma Scrimshaw and Sue Page, which was 10-6 up, then moved up another gear to win 27-11. The other home rink, skipped by Sylvia Stainton, which had trailed by a few shots right up to the 18th end suddenly found some form and plundered 11 shots over the final three ends to snatch a 24-16 win.

At Skegness, the Louth rink skipped by team captain Jean Holdsworth did very well and led 21-6 after 15 ends before the home rink narrowed the deficit to four shots at the finish.

Louth’s other away rink, skipped by Bernice Culham, trailed 23-9 after 15 ends, but still contributed to the overall victory by grabbing important shots in the closing stages in a 27-16 loss.

* At club level, the top two duos in the Friday Mixed Pairs each suffered their first defeats.

Leaders Colin and Carol Smith slipped up over the last two ends to lose 14-12 against John Welsh and Gill Leverton, while Alan Watson and Wendy Blyth were below-par in their 30-8 defeat to Mike Norton and Rachael Stanley and slipped to third.

Barrie Robinson and Pat Willoughby nipped into second spot with a good 20-15 win against Harry Putland and Brenda True, and there was an excellent win for Tony Nielson and Wendy Fernie who beat Tony Musson and Sylvia Stainton 13-11.

* Chalkers took over top spot in the Evening Fours with two solid victories, beating Wayouts 26-10 and Stags 23-13.

This gave them a three-point advantage over previous leaders APS who leaked shots in their 27-13 defeat to Blossom Way.

* Flyers are top of the Ladies’ League after beating Follies 11-8, while Jaytones moved into second after beating Anglers 15-6, and Canaries moved into third after coming from 7-1 down to beat Tyros 17-7.