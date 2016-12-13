Louth bowls: Ladies’ trophy hopes dashed by Boston comeback

Both Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies teams went out of the Mason Trophy after close contests against their respective opponents.

Each club plays one rink at home and one rink away simultaneously with aggregate scores deciding the outcome.

The A team were up against Boston and this served up a cracking match.

Louth had led 26-14 overall after 10 of the 18 ends, but the home rink, skipped by Sylvia Stainton, were pegged back to a 15-15 draw and the away rink, led by Jean Holdsworth, dropped five shots on the final end to lose 22-17.

The B team’s opponents were Gedling who eventually won 38-26 thanks to their home rink winning 27-9 which more than compensated for the 17-11 victory by the Louth home rink, led by Margaret Leggett.

* At club level, Harry Putland and Tina Reeson maintained a four-point lead at the top of the Tuesday Mixed Pairs League with a 21-10 win against Derek and Sylvia Woodforth.

Brian and Val Sherry’s 14-11 win over Alan Watson and Alice Ashwood kept them in second place, on shots difference, ahead of John Williams and Bernice Culham who beat Roy Tear and Sylvia Stainton 20-7.

* In the Ladies’ League, Canaries lost for only the second time, but it cost them the top spot as they were beaten 12-10 by Anglers who now lead by one point.

Follies remained in third place thanks to a 23-10 win against Jayees.

* New Members League leaders Pure Silk suffered a 17-14 defeat against a Red Kites trio of David and Jacqui Austin with Jack Nielson, but still maintained a two-point lead over Mackies who didn’t play.

* The club’s Christmas party night proved to be one of the best for several years with more than 90 tickets sold.

Excellent entertainment was provided by singer Anne Marie whose repertoire included songs from the late 50s through to the 70s.

The evening’s success owed much to the hard work of club manager Simon Reeson and wife Tina’s catering team who provided a well-stocked buffet. There were more than 140 raffle prizes. The club thanks all who attended and made the event enjoyable.