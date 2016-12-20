Louth Bowls: Magnets topple pacesetting Seniors

Notable results from last week’s fixtures at Louth Indoor Bowls Club included Magnets’ 20-10 victory over table-topping Seniors in the Men’s Over 60s League.

The winning trio of Barry Coultas, Harry Speck and Derek Woodforth moved their team into third spot, five points behind the leaders.

* In the Wednesday/Thursday Morning League, Waltham remained two points clear at the top after doing just enough to beat Sturgeons 17-14, while second-placed Square Pegs won 19-5 against Backwoodsmen.

But Division Two is proving to be one of the best contests across the leagues with only eight points separating top from bottom.

Previous leaders Doves suffered two defeats and slipped to second on shots difference behind new leaders Webbos who won 17-7 against Pips.

Two wins moved Saints level on points with the top two. They scored an excellent 17-10 win over Doves and then beat Louth 9-5.

Wise Guys are only one point off the pace as they also beat Doves 14-6 to move into fourth.

* There were three excellent games in the New Members League where the Red Kites trio of Jack Nielson with Bob and Christine Tice notched a 12-11 win over second-placed Mackies.

They now trail Pure Silk by three points despite the leaders being held to a 11-11 draw by a Wotnots team of Paul and Gwen Newman with Ken Wright. Another close game saw Avengers shade Loose Ends 12-8.

* In the Ladies League, Canaries beat Flyers 14-10 to reclaim top spot, one point ahead of Anglers who lost 13-7 against Tyros.

Rolling Scones lost 21-5 to Follies which cost them the chance to pinch third place on shots difference from their opponents who moved four points ahead as a result.

In Division Two of the Tuesday Mixed Pairs, a 19-15 win over George Foster and Renee Kearney saw Graham Wood and Eileen Rayner go top on shots difference from Paul Radford and June Brougham who weren’t in action.

* Club members are reminded that annual subscriptions are due by January 1. Full membership is £46, but a £5 discount is available for payment before the due date. Lockers are £5 extra.