Louth Bowls: Men’s A team up to second after fine Spalding win

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Men’s A team produced an excellent result in their final county match at Spalding, winning a close encounter on aggregate shots by 95 to 89.

The hosts were a player short on three of the five rinks, which cost them victory on two of them because of penalty shots deductions, but it was still a fine performance from Louth.

The visitors won on the two rinks where Spalding had a full complement, with the foursome of Simon Reeson, Russ Dent, Simon Dent and Andy Cave victorious 23-17, while Allan Dent’s rink of Alan Watson, Malc Hewson and Mark Freemantle came good late on to win 20-19.

With two points for each rink win and eight bonus points for aggregate victory, the result put Louth second in Division One, just six points ahead of their beaten opponents who have a game in hand.

* Louth’s Mixed B team also enjoyed victory in their county match at home to Grantham, with three rink wins in the 118-88 scoreline.

Best for Louth was the rink of Rob Lamb, Ken Hanslip, Irene Bailey and Joan Hill who won 37-14, while Andrew McMaster, Barry Toyn, Ros Toyn and Mary Barker won 26-9.

Barry and Sally Coultas with Pete Stainton and Sue Gurbutt sneaked a one-shot win.

* At club level, wins over Leglites (17-7) and rivals Jackos (11-10) saw Chalkers clinch the Evening Triples title with two games to spare.

Despite their defeat Jackos are assured of the runners-up spot.

* Several other titles are only likely to be decided in the final couple of games.

In the Ladies’ League, Follies beat Flyers 15-5 to take top spot, one point clear of Canaries who have completed their fixtures.

Third-placed Anglers are two points off the lead and face Follies in their final game, needing a huge win to take the title, but a draw would see them finish runners-up on shots difference.

* Harry Putland and Tina Reeson opened up a six-point lead in the Tuesday Mixed Pairs after wins over D. Woodforth and P. Thirde (16-10) and J. Welsh and P. Willoughby (21-11), but second-placed Val and Brian Sherry have three games in hand.

Paul Radford and June Brougham regained top spot in Division Two on shots difference after beating J. Readman and P.Wolley 21-8, and then hanging on to beat F and J Bradley 14-12.