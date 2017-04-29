Louth Bowls: Promotion issues decided in final week shoot-outs

The final week of the winter season at Louth Indoor Bowls Club saw the last few promotion places decided.

One of the best games was in Division Two of the Morning Triples League where the second and third teams faced each other, going into the game level on points.

When the dust had settled after an excellent encounter, the Doves trio of Vic Matthews with Peter and Gill Fletcher earned their team second spot ahead of Fledglings with a 9-8 win.

* It was a similar situation in Division Two of the Afternoon Triples where just one point separated second-placed Try Hards from Squirrels.

But Squirrels were up against runaway leaders SOS who had lost only one game all season and extended their fine record as Squirrels were beaten 19-6, allowing Try Hards to consolidate their place with a 19-5 win over The Roses.

* The same sort of scenario came in the Men’s Over 60s League where second-placed Imps held a one-point lead over Magnets.

The Imps trio of Andrew McMaster, Barry Taylor and Barrie Scott almost blew their chance of runners-up spot, but held on at the end for a 16-15 win against Roadrunners.

But defeat would not have been costly as Magnets were repelled 19-8 by Legends.

In Division Two, the second and third-placed teams also faced each other and went into the game level on points.

A keen contest was expected, but with Yes Fred a player short they suffered a shots penalty which contributed to their 15-6 defeat against Two Rs who nicked the runners-up spot.

* Anne Burchell and Mike Norton enhanced their position as Australian Pairs Division Two champions when beating Brian and Bernice Culham 26-5.

Second spot was still up for grabs, but Jeff and Joan Baker fluffed their chance when losing 10-6 to Margaret Utnage and Tony Nielson.

Third-placed pair Tony Powell and June Brougham were just a point behind and played Utnage and Nielson the following day, but suffered the same fate in a 13-11 scoreline which meant the Bakers retained second place.