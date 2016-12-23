Louth bowls round-up: Seniors go five points clear

There were no real surprises in results from Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s league games in the run-up to the Christmas weekend.

Seniors went five points clear at the top of the Men’s Over 60s League with a simple 22-8 win against Wranglers. Second-placed Imps did just enough to beat Preston 15-12.

Bottom team Wickers came back from 14-6 down against Roadrunners with three shots on each of the final two ends to win 19-16 and draw level on points with Preston.

In Division Two, Sparkites thumped Two Rs 27-8 to keep their six-point lead over St Marys who beat third-placed Louth 20-6. Dinamo Kebab moved off the bottom on shots difference after their 25-5 win over Saints.

* Fast Shippers already look to be cruising to the Monday Evening EBF 2-bowl Triples title.

They hold a nine-point lead after beating Jackos 27-12. Rivals Faster Shippers aren’t quite living up their name, but they did beat Half Pints 18-7 to pinch second spot from their opponents.

* Kestrels maintained their recent good form in the Monday Lunchtime League with a hard-earned 15-11 win over Anglers to take top spot from Stymies who lost 13-7 to Big Bird.

Castaways moved into third as they gave Ducklings a roasting in a 37-6 scoreline.

* The club hosts the Lincolnshire EBF men’s and ladies’ pairs quarter-finals and semi-finals on Sunday, January 8.

Play starts at 10am with the men’s quarter-finals with Louth represented by Chris Hanslip and Gary Bell. The club has two qualifiers in the ladies’ competition as Tina Reeson partners Rachael Stanley, and Sylvia Stainton teams up with Joan Stones.

* Annual subscriptions are due by New Years Day. Full membership is £46, but £5 discount is available if payment is made before the due date. Lockers are £5 extra.