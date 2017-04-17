Louth bowls: Seniors crowned champions as winter league issues hot up

There are plenty of important games to be played out at Louth Indoor Bowls Club as the winter season draws to a close.

In the Men’s Over 60s League, Seniors retained their title after a seemingly comfortable 25-4 win over second-placed Magnets put them six points clear.

Magnets now face a challenge for the runners-up spot from Imps who are one point behind and have a game in hand.

* Kestrels clinched the Monday Lunchtime title with a steady 17-6 win over third-placed Evergreens who suffered a shots penalty for being a player short.

Second-placed Castaways won a last-gasp decider against Stymies (16-15) to stay one point ahead of Evergreens who hung on to beat Ifs & Buts 14-13 with both contenders for the runners-up spot having one game remaining.

* Webbos were crowned champions of Division Two of the Morning Triples League thanks to a 24-16 victory over Wise Guys.

They then suffered a 13-11 defeat against Scorpions, but are five points ahead of Fledglings with just two game left to play.

Fledglings beat Saints 14-9 to maintain their four-point advantage over Doves who won 12-10 against Scorpions, but Doves have an extra game to catch up on.

* In the Australian Pairs, Derek Woodforth and Pam Thirde secured a vital 13-12 win against second-placed Simon Reeson and Malcolm Wade to clinch the title.

There’s a battle in Division Two where Jeff and Joan Baker reclaimed top spot by one point thanks to a convincing 26-9 win over Roy Tear and Sue Gurbutt.

They replaced Tony Powell and June Brougham who lost 13-5 to third-placed Mike Norton and Anne Burchell who themselves are now two points off the leaders and have two games in hand.

* Tony Nielson and Pam Renshaw secured runners-up spot in Division Two of the Friday Mixed Pairs following a 27-9 victory over Geoff Ford and Maureen Rice.

* The season finishes with the finals of the club knockout competitions over the weekend of April 28 to 30, followed by the trophy presentations on the Sunday evening.