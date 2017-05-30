Louth Bowls: Three-horse race in Triples League?

Despite only being in its early stages, the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club looks like developing into a three-team contest.

Last summer’s champions Yorkies top the table by two points after a significant 16-7 win against last year’s runners-up Highgate Wanderers.

Yorkies also beat new outfit Matelots 20-6, while Highgate stayed in second spot with a hard-fought 13-8 win against Mudlarks.

Third-placed The Jays also enjoyed two victories, beating Two Plus One 19-7 and then 17-4 against Rustics.

Two Plus One were also crushed 28-6 by In A Minute, who are fourth, while Wasps took fifth place after thumping bottom team Puffins 28-6.

Puffins did, however, manage a win with a 18-4 result against Otters.

* In the Evening Pairs, Russ Dent and Deb Castle lost the chance to take top spot when held to a battling draw by John Williams and Dave Stringer.

With the score standing at 14 each, the Dent/Castle duo scored a four and looked set for victory, but Williams/Stringer won the final three ends to claim a share of the spoils.

Dent and Castle are a point behind top pair Tina Reeson and Anne Burchell who didn’t play.

A point further back are Simon Reeson and David Austin who held their place by just edging Keith Castledine and Gilll Fletcher 13-11.

Dave Gladding and Ryan O’Connor are fourth after beating Barry Toyn and Pat Morley 26-11, and bottom pair Neil Castle and Richard Tyrell got their first points with a 23-8 win against Gary Boswell and Terry Cornwall.

* In Group B of the Australian Pairs, Paul Hayman and John Williams maintained their 100 per cent record when overwhelming Bob and Christine Tice 23-7.

Second-placed duo Tony Powell and Liz Draper were too good for Richard Tyrell and Wendy Fernie, defeating them 28-7.