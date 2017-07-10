Louth bowls: Triples League hots up as leaders beaten

Back-to-back defeats for league leaders Highgate Wanderers has spiced up the chase for the Morning Triples title at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

Having trailed most of the game against Wasps they looked to have turned it around when scoring five shots to go 15-14 up.

But an inspired Wasps trio of Lynda King, Arthur Abbey and Simon Reeson hit back to win 17-15.

With second-placed Yorkies thumping Rustics 25-5, the ensuing game between the top two took on extra importance, and once again Highgate found themselves behind but came back to level the scores going into the final end.

But Yorkies grabbed the vital shot to win 15-14 and close the gap on the leaders to two points.

Third-placed Jays lost ground when they were beaten 11-9 in a tight game against an Otters team comprising of Neil and Deb Castle with Linda Oldfield.

* In the Australian Pairs, Paul Smith and Mike Norton held on to their one-point lead in Group A with a simple 27-7 win against Mo Dewar and Audrey Winn.

Dave Warren and Barrie Scott moved into second place on shots difference by beating John &and Vera Readman 17-10, while Bernice Culham and Terry Cornwall slipped to third after losing 22-12 to Charlie Briggs and Anne Malcolm.

Martin and Linda Oldfield stayed fourth after beating Peter and Gill Fletcher 13-7, but they then lost 18-9 to Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley who earlier struggled to a 10-10 draw against Wendy Porter and Pam Cowling.

In Group B, Paul Hayman and John Williams have yet to drop a point and continued their winning ways by thumping Derek Blow and June Brougham 34-2.

Tony Powell and Liz Draper remain four points behind after a 19-6 win over Marion Rose and Pam Thirde.

* Preparation of the winter fixtures will begin this week, but extra players are still needed to bolster teams in the second divisions of the Evening Triples, the Morning Triples and the Men’s Over 60 leagues.