Louth Bowls: Usual suspects set the pace in summer leagues

After two weeks of the summer leagues at Louth Indoor Bowls Club, the usual culprits are top of the Morning Triples table.

Last year’s runners-up Highgate Wanderers currently lead the way on shots difference with four wins from four games, their latest a 19-4 win over Puffins.

Reigning champions Yorkies also have maximum points from four games thanks to wins against Two Plus One (21-12) and Rustics (13-11).

* The Evening Open Pairs shows Russ Dent and Deb Castle topping the table with victories from their two games, the most recent a convincing 27-3 win against Keith Castledine and Gill Fletcher.

Also with two wins from two games are Tina Reeson and Anne Burchell who did just enough to beat Pete Fletcher and June Brougham 15-10.

* It has been an interesting start in the two Australian Pairs groups.

New pairing John and Vera Readman top Group A on shots difference after beating Pete and Gill Fletcher 15-9 ahead of another new duo Bernice Culham and Terry Cornwall who hung on to pip Mo Dewar and Audrey Winn 11-9.

Champions Paul Smith and Mike Norton suffered an early setback to their title defence when they were held to a 14-14 draw by Charlie Briggs and substitute partner Rachael Stanley.

Three pairs have maximum points in Group B with Derek Blow and June Brougham top on shots difference after beating Pete and Wendy Neve 19-4.

Paul Hayman and John Williams are second thanks to a 16-8 victory over Tony Powell and Liz Draper, while Chuck and Marion Rose are unbeaten after a 12-9 win over Brian Paffey and Pat Morley.

* The club are always keen to attract new members of all ages especially, younger bowlers.

Anyone interested in trying the game can contact the club on (01507) 609227 throughout the summer from Tuesday to Thursday between 9am and 2pm. Coaching sessions will be arranged.