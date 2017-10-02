Louth bowls: Wanderers pip Yorkies to league title

Highgate Wanderers were crowned Summer Triples League champions after pipping last year’s winners Yorkies at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

The top two teams each recorded a win which meant Highgate clinched the title by one point.

Both teams had some anxious moments with Yorkies, in particular, having to up their game after a slow start before eventually beating Two Plus One 13-7.

Highgate, meanwhile, were just keeping their noses in front and won 16-9 against In A Minute.

* The club’s first county league match action of the winter season saw the ladies play host to Lincoln.

And it proved an excellent start for Louth who notched up wins on four of the five rinks, with three of them only decided over the last few ends.

Best for Louth was the rink of Pam Thirde, Thelma Scrimshaw, Jean Dracass and Tina Reeson which won by 26-10.

There were also wins for the rinks skipped by Sylvia Stainton (21-17), Bernice Culham (21-16) and ladies’ captain Jean Holdsworth (27-21).

The losing rink only went down by six shots in a 112-88 aggregate shots victory.

* The men’s over 60s team had a county match away to Lincoln A, but sadly never got going and lost on all five rinks in a heavy aggregate defeat.

This Sunday the Mixed A team entertain Lincoln A, while the Mixed B team travel to Grantham.

* At club level, the Evening Triples League game between Badgers and Stags saw 13-year-old Daniel Stanley play his first-ever competitive game since becoming a member during the summer.

He teamed up with parents Paul and Rachael to help Badgers win 18-15 proving bowls is not just a game for the old and retired.