Louth bowls: Webbos go top as league race hots up

One of the closest contests in the Louth Indoor Bowls Club leagues is in Division Two of the Wednesday/Thursday Morning Triples.

Only shots difference separates the top three and even the sixth-placed team is just two points behind the leaders.

Webbos moved into first place thanks to a 28-5 victory over fourth-placed Wise Guys, but they also suffered a 20-7 defeat against Fledglings who picked up another win when beating previous leaders Saints 14-12 to move up to fifth.

Doves sit on the second rung after a 18-4 win against Scorpions, while Louth complete the top six after beating Pips 17-9.

In Division One, victories for Waltham against Sleepwalkers (18-6) and Castaways (27-8) saw them open up a four-point gap over JCB.

A 14-11 win for JCB against Sleepwalkers saw them pinch third spot on shots difference from Square Pegs who beat Crackerbarrels 10-7.

* It’s tight at the top of the Evening Fours League where the leading four all had comfortable victories with Rockset heading the table by two points after they downed Stags by 20-8.

Fast Shippers sailed to a 25-10 win over Legends which kept them in second spot on shots difference ahead of APS who beat Questors 28-4, while Chalkers won 22-10 against Blossom Way.

* Vic and Wendy White just held on to their unbeaten record in Division Three of the Friday Mixed Pairs as they won 16-13 against John Williams and Joan Foster.

The victory took them four points clear of Malcolm Wade and Lorraine Evans who slipped to a 12-11 defeat against third-placed Brian and Bernice Culham.

* In the New Members’ League, a 20-5 victory over Wotnots kept Mackies at the top, but only by a slightly better shots difference than Pure Silk who defeated Loose Ends 23-6.

Near the bottom, Avengers hung on to beat Golfers 13-12 and swap places with their opponents.

The league was boosted for this season by the influx of more than 20 new members following the succession of open days in September.