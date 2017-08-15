Louth Bowls: Yorkies hit top spot as Highgate slump

The chase for the Morning Triples title at Louth Indoor Bowls Club took another twist last week when Yorkies took over top spot as Highgate Wanderers suffered two defeats.

In the first round of games an off-form Highgate were surprisingly beaten 15-10 by next-bottom Two Plus One, for whom Alice Ashwood, Pat Morley and Barry Toyn performed well.

Yorkies did just enough to win 14-10 against Wasps and it was a Wasps trio of Arthur Abbey, Lynda King and Simon Reeson who then did Yorkies a favour by hanging on to beat Highgate 10-9. Yorkies then eased to a 18-5 victory over Rustics to top the table by one point.

The Jays, meanwhile, stay in the hunt two points behind Highgate after beating In A Minute 20-9.

* There’s also a close battle in Group A of the Australian Pairs where leaders Paul Smith and Mike Norton were comprehensively beaten 27-10 by Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley who were in superb form and moved to within one point of the leading duo.

Dave Warren and Barrie Scott are three points off top spot after they grabbed a six on the final end to win 16-13 against Martin and Linda Oldfield.

In Group B, Paul Hayman and John Williams were beaten for the first time when losing 16-7 to Tony Powell and substitute partner Simon Reeson, but retain a four-point lead at the top.

* Evening Pairs leaders Russ Dent and Deb Castle went down 17-9 to Tony Powell and stand-in partner Simon Dent, but still have a three-point advantage over Terry Cornwall and Gill Fletcher who didn’t have a game.

* The winter league fixtures have now been completed except for the Evening Fours.

A new rule relating to substitutes in the pairs leagues is to be introduced and will be displayed on the noticeboard.

* The club is holding a further series of open days at the start of the winter season, the first on September 10 when the Sunday carvery lunches will be relaunched.